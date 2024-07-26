Ireland’s Shane Lowry one of three golfers to carry flags at Opening Ceremony

Shane Lowry was all smiles on the River Seine on Friday in Paris as the two-time Olympian took part in the Parade of Athletes at the Opening Ceremony.

The 37-year-old Lowry had a special role, too, as one of Ireland’s two flag bearers for this year’s Olympics.

Lowry and Irish hurdler Sarah Lavin were at the front of their nation’s ferry boat during the one-of-a-kind kickstarter to these Games – the first to not take place in a traditional stadium – having both been presented with the prestigious honor earlier in the day. For Lowry, he’s one of three golfers who were flag bearers for their respective countries on Friday, joining Morocco’s Ines Laklalech and Paraguay’s Fabrizio Zanotti, the latter of whom also was a flag bearer in 2021 in Tokyo along with Mexico’s Gaby Lopez.

“It’s a huge honor for me and my family,” Lowry said before the ceremony. “Anyone who knows me knows how patriotic I am, how much I love representing Ireland around the world and playing for my country. Tonight will be special.”

Sarah Lavin and Shane Lowry are our Team Ireland Flagbearers for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony





Lowry is competing in his second Olympics, tying for 22nd three years ago in Tokyo.

The flag-bearer honor also includes bearing the flag at the Closing Ceremony, and methods vary for how it is awarded; for example, the U.S. holds a vote among its team captains from each sport, and this year, NBA star LeBron James and tennis star Coco Gauff were chosen.

