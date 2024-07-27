Italy tops final subdivision; field set for finals

Artistic gymnastics on the first day of competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics concludes with the third and final subdivision of the men’s qualification round.

Although medals are not awarded on the first two days of competition, the qualification rounds are arguably one of the most important days of the competition.

Eight teams will advance to the team final, the top 24 individual gymnasts (only two per country) will qualify for the all-around finals, and the top eight individual gymnasts (only two per country) will qualify for the event finals.

The third and final subdivision featured teams who came to Paris not necessarily striving for a team medal, but hoping to secure a spot in the team final.

Italy returned a team to the Games after missing out on Tokyo 2020. The Italians have not been to the team final since 1988 but got the job done in Paris, finishing sixth overall to secure a spot in the final (249.764). Switzerland will join them, finishing seventh with a 249.662.

Switzerland grabbed the lead (41.733) over Italy (40.400) after starting on pommel horse in rotation one. The Swiss counted a string of solid scores, including a 14.233 from Matteo Giubellini and a 13.866 from Noe Seifert.

Italy began the competition on rings with Lorenzo Minh Casali leading the way with a 13.600.

In the second rotation, the high car claimed another victim: Noah Kuavita of Belgium was a strong contender for the final but had two falls in his routine, effectively ending his chances.

Spain’s Ray Zapata, a silver medalist on floor from Tokyo, displayed impressive tumbling to lock his place in the floor final. He had a few small hops on his landings, but he got rewarded for his difficulty and clean execution with a 14.600.

Italy was clean on vault to surge into the lead going into rotation three.

Turkiye, who qualified a team to the Olympics for the first time in history, had a strong rings rotation, led by Adem Asil’s score of 14.866. Ibrahim Colak had a beautiful routine but was a little shaky on one of his final handstands before his dismount. Although he stuck his front double front pike dismount, he finished with a 14.533, just shy of making the event final.

Casali led the way for Italy on rings with a 13.600.

Italy led Switzerland by 1.87 after four rotations.

The pressure was on Italy as they headed to high bar – the event that has given trouble to many of the top competitors. The rotation went well until Carlo Macchini completely missed the bar on one of his release moves. After taking a few seconds on the mat, Macchini got back up and fought through the remainder of his extremely difficult routine – receiving thunderous applause from the crowd when he completed his routine.

On vault, Asil drilled his first of two vaults (front double front pike half) like a dart on a dart board but after his hand grazed the mat on his second vault, he would miss the event final.

Going into the fifth rotation, Switzerland moved back into the lead with a margin of almost one point. The Swiss headed to the make-it-or-break-it event (high bar), while Italy went to floor, Turkiye went to parallel bars and Spain went to vault.

Aside from a fall from Seifert, the Swiss survived on high bar, with Taha Serhani posting a rotation-high 13.633. However, Italy back into the lead with one rotation to go after a solid effort on the floor.

Closing out the competition, Turkiye finished the competition on high bar, where the Ahmet Odner fell on his Kolman. Italy responded with a fall from Casali on pommel horse but was able to rally and finish strong with Yumin Abbadini (14.200) to earn a spot in the team final.

The Swiss closed out the evening with Guibellini scoring a 13.800 and Seifert posting the top score with a 14.100.

Individual athlete Tang Chia-Hung of Chinese Taipei proved he could be one of the new gold medal favorites on high bar, posting a 14.900.

Two-time pommel horse world champion Rhys McClenaghan of Ireland showcased why he’s one of the best in the world on the event. From his difficulty to his toe point to his extension, McClenaghan left little room for the judges to take deductions (15.200).

Final Results: Team | All-Around | Floor | High Bar | Parallel Bars | Pommel Horse | Rings | Vault

Final Qualifiers

TEAM:

China – 263.028 Japan – 260.594 Great Britain – 256.893 Ukraine – 253.893 United States- 253.229 Italy – 249.764 Switzerland – 249.662 Canada – 247.794

ALL-AROUND:

Zhang Boheng (China) – 88.597 Shinnosuke Oka (Japan) – 86.865 Daiki Hashimoto (Japan) – 85.064 Xiao Ruoteng (China) – 84.898 Jake Jarman (Great Britain) – 84.897 Joe Fraser (Great Britain) – 84.897 Oleg Verniaiev (Ukraine) – 84.631 Yumin Abbadini (Italy) – 83.933 Carlos Yulo (Philippines) – 83.631 Frederick Richard (United States) – 83.498 Illia Kovtun (Ukraine) – 83.163 Matteo Giubellini (Switzerland) – 83.066 Paul Juda (United States) – 82.865 Krisztofer Meszaros (Hungary) – 82.798 Jesse Moore (Australia) – 82.698 Mari Macchiati (Italy) – 82.231 Casimir Schmidt (Netherlands) – 82.098 Milad Karimi (Kazakhstan) – 82.065 Diogo Soares (Brazil) – 81.999 Florian Langenegger (Switzerland) – 81.898 Felix Dolci (Canada) – 81.498 Frank Rijken (Netherlands) – 81.233 Nils Dunkel (Germany) – 81.232 Rene Cournoyer (Canada) – 80.798

FLOOR

Jake Jarman (Great Britain) – 14.966 Carlos Yulo (Philippines) – 14.766 Rayderley Zapata (Spain) – 14.600 Illia Kovtun (Ukraine) – 14.533 Luke Whitehouse (Great Britain) – 14.533 Zhang Boheng (China) – 14.466 Artem Dolgopyat (Israel) – 14.466 Milad Karimi (Kazakhstan) – 14.433

POMMEL HORSE

Rhys McClenaghan (Ireland) – 15.200 Stephen Nedoroscik (United States) – 15.200 Max Whitlock (Great Britain) – 15.166 Takaaki Sugino (Japan) – 15.033 Oleg Verniaiev (Ukraine) – 15.033 Nariman Kurbanov (Kazakhstan) – 15.000 Hur Woong (South Korea) – 14.900 Loran De Munch (Netherlands) – 14.766

RINGS

Zou Jingyuan (China) – 15.300 Liu Yang (China) – 15.233 Samir Ait Said (France) – 14.966 Glen Cuyle (Belgium) – 14.900 Adem Asil (Turkiye) – 14.866 Eleftherios (Greece) – 24.800 Vahagn Davtyan (Armenia) – 14.733 Harry Hepworth (Great Britain) – 14.700

VAULT

Nazar Chepurnyi (Ukraine) – 14.833 Harry Hepworth (Great Britain) – 14.900 Aurel Benovic (Croatia) – 14.733 Igor Radivilov (Ukraine) – 14.700 Jake Jarman (Great Britain) – 14.699 Carlos Yulo (Philippines) – 14.683 Artur Davtyan (Armenia) – 14.666 Mahdi Olfati (Iran) – 14.583

PARALLEL BARS

Zou Jingyuan (China) – 16.200 Zhang Boheng (China) – 15.333 Shinnosuke Oka (Japan) – 15.300 Oleg Verniaiev (Ukraine) – 15.266 Lukas Dauser (Germany) – 15.166 Illia Kovtun (Ukraine) – 15.166 Arican Ferhat (Turkiye) – 15.033 Wataru Tanigawa (Japan) – 15.000

HIGH BAR

Zhang Boheng (China) – 15.133 Tang Chia-Hung (Chinese Taipei) – 14.933 Takaaki Sugino (Japan) – 14.733 Tin Srbic (Croatia) – 14.600 Shinnosuke Oka (Japan) – 14.533 Angel Barajas (Colombia) – 14.466 Su Weide (China) – 14.400 Marios Georgiou (Cyprus) – 14.366

