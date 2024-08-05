Italy wins inaugural mixed team skeet as USA takes home silver

Italy claimed the final shooting gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the mixed team skeet final as Gabriele Rossetti and Diana Bacosi secured a 45-44 win against fancied American pair Vincent Hancock and Austen Smith.

China won the bronze in the event after Jiang Yiting combined with Lyu Jianlin for a 44-43 win against the Indian pair of Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka.

Hancock won his fifth Olympic medal — four gold and one silver — while 23-year-old Smith, who is coached by Hancock, has two Olympic medals after winning bronze in women’s skeet and silver in mixed team skeet.

