Italy’s Alice D’Amato surges to gold on balance beam, Biles & Lee finish off the medal podium

Alice D’Amato wasn’t necessarily the favorite to win the gold medal on balance beam at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but she made the absolute most of the opportunity, adding a gold to her Paris medal collection, which already includes an historic team silver medal.

The door opened early when the top qualifier, Zhou Yaqin of China, who was the very first athlete to compete, touched her hands down on the beam after a full straight jump – a five tenth deduction (14.100).

D’Amato walked through the door and slammed it shut (14.366), becoming the first Olympic gold medalist for Italy in women’s gymnastics. Yaqin took the silver and D’Amato’s teammate Manila Esposito, the 2024 European balance beam champion, grabbed the bronze (14.000).

It was a tough day for the Americans, who finished off the medal podium for the first time since 2000. Simone Biles, who was second after qualifications, went crooked on her acrobatic series, finishing fifth with a 13.100.

Suni Lee had been very clear about her goal of winning gold on the balance beam at these Games but also fell off on her acrobatic series and finished sixth (13.100).

RESULTS

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.