Italy’s Jasmine Paolini, Sara Errani reach women’s doubles final

Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani eased past Czech duo Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova, 6-3, 6-2, in the women’s doubles semi-final on Friday to ensure a first Olympic tennis medal for Italy since 1924.

The straight-sets victory offered some comfort for world No. 5 Paolini after she was knocked out in the third round of the singles by unseeded Slovakian Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

“It feels great,” Paolini, who reached both the French Open and Wimbledon finals this year, told reporters.

“It’s something special to have a medal in the Olympic Games, it’s every four years. So it’s something really tough to do. And I’m happy that we managed to do it.”

Five-times Grand Slam women’s doubles champion Errani caught Muchova by surprise with an under-arm serve on match point as the Italians clinched victory in just over an hour.

“It’s a dream come true. I always had in my head the Olympics. And to be here, in this final, is unbelievable for me,” Errani said.

“An Olympic medal has always been my goal, and to achieve it at my final shot is incredible,” the former French Open singles runner-up said.

Paolini and Errani, who lost in the French Open final at the same venue in June, will face Russians Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider, who are competing as neutral athletes, after they crushed Spain’s Cristina Bucsa and Sara Sorribes, 6-1, 6-2.

Aged 17 years and 98 days, Andreeva is the youngest player to reach the Olympic women’s doubles final.

