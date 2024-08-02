Ivan Litvinowich secures record-setting back-to-back Olympic gold medals

Defending champ Ivan Litvinovich, who is competing in Paris as an Individual Neutral Athlete (AIN), will defend his all-around title from Tokyo (63.090), becoming the only male trampolinist in history to win two Olympic gold medals.

Litvinovich competed with tremendous difficulty and qualified first into the final with the highest score in every category.

China’s Wang Zisai qualified second into the final and maintained his placement after a clean routine with the highest execution score of the field (61.890).

Yan Langyu of China, who claimed gold at two of the three world championships, had good difficulty in his routine but had a lower horizontal displacement score to finish third (60.950).

Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Dylan Schmidt entered the final in fourth but was off direction and fell on his dismount, finishing eighth.

The American Aliaksei Shostak was targeting a trip to the final after missing out during the Tokyo Games. However, he was outside of the top 10 and needed to hit his second routine out of the park. Shostak crashed and was unable to finish his routine, resulting in another finals miss.

