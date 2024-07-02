Jackson County Clerk elected for U.S. Election Assistance Commission

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Jackson County Clerk Chris Walker has been elected Secretary of the Board of Advisors for the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC).

Walker is joining the EAC’s 35-member board, which is appointed by members of Congress and federal agencies.

The Board of Advisors acts as an advisory body to the EAC on the execution of 2002’s Help America Vote Act.

Its goal is to help Americans vote and improve the administration of elections.

Walker tells NBC5 News she is humbled and honored to be chosen for this new leadership position.

They really make an effort to know that the small and medium-size jurisdictions also have a voice because we may have some of the same issues during an election. But there are unique issues when you live in a small jurisdiction; depending on the politics of that county as well.

Walker has more than 29 years of experience in Jackson County’s elections and recording programs.

She was appointed Jackson County Clerk nearly 16 years ago and has been re-elected ever since.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.