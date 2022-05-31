Jackson County closing off-trail areas of Bear Creek Greenway starting Wednesday

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – County-owned off-trail areas along the Bear Creek Greenway will be closed to the public Wednesday until the end of fire season.

County Administrator Danny Jordan said dry brush, an abundant fuel source, will create dangerous conditions for the rapid spread of wildfire on the natural off-trail areas of the greenway. Public use of the paved path will still be available.

“It’s obviously a reasonable, prudent and necessary step to attempt to address what we know as a potentially known and substantial threat to health safety, and welfare of our people,” said Commissioner Rick Dyer.

The board took the same action last year to prohibit access to certain areas of the greenway.

The order will go into effect when ODF declares the beginning of fire season in Jackson and Josephine Counties on Wednesday, June 1. It will end when fire season is over.