Jackson County Fire District 5 faces losses over budget deficit

PHOENIX, Ore. – Jackson County Fire District 5 is facing major cuts because of a projected budget deficit between $1.5 and $3 million.

Fire District 5’s funding has relied on taxpayer dollars and the federal Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant, or SAFER which accounts for a revenue drop after the Almeda Fire.

During this grant, 21 new personnel were hired and 12 of those positions were grant funded. Funding from the grant ends in February and the fire district is projecting a cut to eight firefighter positions.

Currently, personnel alone accounts for 115% of its projected revenue for its staff of 30.

Interim Fire Chief Aaron Bustard says debt is also a large part of the deficit.

“We need safe staffing across the company and we need safe staffing in our district and the problem is how to fund that,” Bustard said. “Our goal is to eliminate as much debt as possible, move to a budget that’s sustainable.”

Jackson County Fire District 5 is working with Fire District 3 on budget proposals to keep the station within its revenue. The proposals are expected in September.

