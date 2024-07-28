Japan delivers strong performance despite loss of team captain

The Japanese women’s gymnastics team is in good standing after the qualification round at the Paris 2024 Olympics, currently sitting fourth in the combined standings through the third subdivision.

Japan moved ahead of Romania and Tokyo team bronze medalists Great Britain, who competed in the first subdivision.

While every other team on the floor competed with five athletes, Japan pushed through with just four after losing team captain Shoko Miyata prior to the Games beginning. On July 19, Miyata withdrew from the team after violating the team’s code of conduct.

Miyata is an individual world bronze medalist on beam and was Japan’s greatest hope for a medal in Paris.

In Miyata’s absence, a youthful Japanese team (all first-time Olympians) performed with tremendous confidence in Paris.

Rina Kishi was the team’s top performer, currently sitting eighth all-around (54.699) with two more subdivisions to go.

Mana Okamura and Haruka Nakamura turned in strong performances on the beam with scores of 13.633 and 13.600 respectively.

Should Japan advance to the team final, it would be the nation’s fifth consecutive trip to the final. The team last won a medal (bronze) in 1964.

