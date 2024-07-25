Japan vs. USA: Meet the powerhouses of men’s skateboard street vying for Olympic gold

A quick glance at the world rankings in men’s skateboard street uncovers two main powerhouses that are leading the discipline: the United States and Japan. Continue reading to learn more about the six men representing these countries at the 2024 Olympics — it’s quite possible that some combination of these athletes will make up the podium in Paris.

Japan’s trio emerges from tough battle to make Olympic team

Japan’s talent in men’s skateboard street runs so deep that half of the world’s top 10 skaters are from the country. The Japanese swept the podium at the 2023 World Street Championship in Tokyo and have had at least one athlete on the podium at the last seven World Skate street events.

Since each country can qualify a maximum of three athletes in each event, there was stiff competition to make Japan’s Olympic men’s street team. It came down to the final Olympic qualifying event in June, and Ginwoo Onodera, Sora Shirai and Yuto Horigome were the three who ultimately prevailed.

Ginwoo Onodera

The 14-year-old Japanese street skateboarder has had an explosive past few years. Onodera placed third at his first pro-level international contest, the 2022 World Street Championships, and won the street competition in his debut appearance at X Games Japan 2023. Out of his seven pro-level competition starts, he finished five of them in the top 10, including three podium finishes. His competition trajectory suggests that we may see Onodera solidify his status as a podium mainstay in Paris.





Sora Shirai

Shirai is one of Japan’s most consistent street skateboarders, finishing the Olympic qualification cycle ranked No. 2. He won the 2023 World Street Championship and has finished top 10 in nearly all of the 20 World Skate competitions he’s competed at. Shirai is laser focused on winning a medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. After missing the final at the Tokyo Games three years ago, he told Olympics.com that “Paris is the only way to make up for it.”

Yuto Horigome

Fresh off winning the Olympic Qualifier Series event in Budapest last month, Horigome will be attempting to defend his Olympic gold medal. He’s pushing the progression of skateboard street by seeking out new tricks that don’t yet have names because few other athletes can replicate them. At the Tokyo Games, Horigome and Nyjah Huston were the leading gold medal contenders, but Horigome won and Huston finished off the podium. We may see the pair face-off again in Paris.





Team USA still loaded with elite talent

Japan may bring heat to the competition, but the American men’s skateboard street team is nothing to sneeze at. Jagger Eaton, Huston and Chris Joslin trail not far behind in the world rankings.

Jagger Eaton

Since earning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Games — despite a broken ankle — the Mesa, Arizona, native has made his mark by being the only skater to excel in both street and park contests. At the recent Olympic Qualifier Series event in Shanghai, he impressed by winning the street competition and placing third in the park contest. Although Eaton narrowly missed qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics in park, his ability to stay consistent in two disciplines during the Olympic qualifying period strengthens his position as a street podium contender.

Nyjah Huston

Huston, one of the most-decorated street skateboarders, is looking for redemption after a disappointing seventh-place finish three years ago in Tokyo. Although he entered that contest as the medal favorite, a torn ligament in his wrist sustained in the days leading up to the competition hindered his performance. Shortly after winning the 2022 Street World Championships, Huston tore his right-knee ACL and underwent surgery in August 2022. After a seven-month break, he returned to the competition scene at the Tampa Pro in March 2023. Huston has progressively risen up the rankings since then, placing fourth at last year’s X Games and then winning both the street and street best trick contests at the latest edition of the event last month.

Chris Joslin

Joslin is making his Olympic debut after placing third at the Olympic Qualifier Series event in Shanghai. Currently ranked eighth in the world, he’s most known for his video parts showcasing major tricks such as the ghetto bird, or nollie hardflip late backside 180, he landed at the iconic Hollywood High 16-step staircase.





When to watch

With a stacked roster of riders from both countries, the men’s skateboard street contest promises to be one of the must-see events of the Paris Olympics’ first full day of competition on Saturday, July 27.

The preliminary round will start at 6 a.m. ET (NBCOlympics.com, Peacock), and the final will follow at 11 a.m. ET (NBCOlympics.com, Peacock).

