Japanese teenagers Yoshizawa, Akama top women’s skateboard street

Japan remains triumphant in women’s skateboard street following electrifying eliminations and final rounds.

In a field consisting entirely of teenagers, World No. 1 and No. 2 Coco Yoshizawa and Liz Akama of Japan were going neck and neck to claim the Olympic champion title. In her Olympic debut in Paris, 14-year-old Yoshizawa won gold after jumping into first place with the highest single trick score of 96.49 for a bigspin flip frontside boardslide. Both women had the highest run scores, with Yoshizawa scoring 86.80 and Akama earning 89.26.

Since athletes are scored by their best of two 45-second runs and their two best individual tricks out of five attempts, it’s imperative that athletes do well in both sections. American Paige Heyn and China’s Cui Chenxi had high trick scores, but their mediocre run scores held them back from joining the podium. Heyn leaned into her ability to skate in switch, which is significantly more difficult and earned her additional points.

Japanese Funa Nakayama, the defending Olympic bronze medalist, and Australian Chloe Covell failed to earn a score in the separate trick round and finished seventh and eighth, respectively.

Tokyo silver medalist Rayssa Leal struggled in the eliminations round, but came back with ferocity in the final. After scoring a 71.66 in the run portion, she earned two high scores in the trick section, including a 88.83 for a kickflip frontside boardslide that pushed her into the bronze medal position.

American Poe Pinson went big in her final trick attempt and even took off her signature headphones to focus, but was unable to better her existing trick scores. Pinson finished fifth.

Women’s skateboard street medalists



