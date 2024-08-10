Japan’s Ami wins first-ever breaking gold

Japan’s Ami Yuasa (B-Girl Ami) blended artistry and athleticism to win a battle against Lithuania’s Dominika Banevic (B-Girl Nicka) and dance her way to the first Olympic gold medal ever awarded for breaking on Friday.

Ami immediately broke out some impressive air flairs in the final and laid down a series of halos to seal the 3-0 win over Nicka and bring the crowd at La Concorde to their feet.

Ami, known for her footwork, flow and wide range of moves, was locked into the wall-shaking soundtrack throughout the engrossing battle.

She was overcome with joy when the competition’s two emcees raised her arms like a winning prize fighter in the middle of a stage that was a cross between a disco dance floor and a mixed martial arts octagon.

“The fact that breaking was added to the Olympic Games was a great thing because it allowed people to discover all the wonderful things about breaking,” Ami told reporters. “Everyone who competed today was able to communicate the wonderful aspects of breaking.”

SEE MORE: B-Girl Ami wins sport’s first-ever Olympic gold medal

China’s Liu Qingyi (B-Girl 671), took bronze after overpowering India Sardjoe (B-Girl India), 2-1.

Ami, 25, honed her craft at Mizonokuchi Station in Kanagawa and went on to become a three-times world championships medallist before making her Olympic breakthrough on Friday.

Nicka, the popular 17-year-old world champion who has a fluid style and competes with an ever present smile on her face, said she was proud to be part of the event.

“We made history tonight,” Nicka said. “Breaking’s first time at the Olympics. I’m so happy people could feel our energy and see how wonderful breaking is.

More and more people will be interested in breaking now. It’s a unique art form.

Breaking is not on the program for the 2028 Los Angeles Games

“Without Olympics, I think B-Boys and B-Girls will continue the passion of breaking,” Ami said. “The breaking scene will continue to be wonderful and exciting.”

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.