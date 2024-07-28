Japan’s Hifumi Abe repeats as gold medalist in men’s 66kg judo

PARIS – Japan’s Hifumi Abe won the gold medal in the men’s under 66kg (145lbs) judo at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Willian Lima of Brazil took the silver, while Gusman Kyrgyzbayev of Kazakhstan and Denis Vieru of Moldovia earlier won bronze medals.

Abe also won gold in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, doing so just minutes apart from his sister, Uta, doing the same. Uta Abe was eliminated Sunday before the medal rounds.

