Japan’s Natsumi Tsunoda, Kazakhstan’s Yeldos Smetov win judo gold

Olympic judo competition started up on Saturday, with eight medals being decided at Paris’ Champs de Mars Arena.

Here’s a rundown of what happened during day one of judo.

Women’s 48kg

Japan’s Natsumi Tsunoda won the gold medal in the women’s under 48kg judo at the Paris Olympics on Saturday, with Mongolia’s Baasankhuu Bavuudorj taking silver.

France’s Shirine Boukli claimed a bronze on her home soil by defeating Spaniard Laura Martinez Abelenda. Sweden’s Tara Babulfath also won a bronze after beating Abiba Abuzhakynova of Kazakhstan.

Men’s 60kg

Yeldos Smetov of Kazakhstan won the gold medal in the under 60kg judo at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

Luka Mkheidze of France took the silver, while Ryuju Nagayama of Japan and Spain’s Francisco Garrigos earlier won bronze.

