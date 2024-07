Japan’s Natsumi Tsunoda won the gold medal in the women’s under 48kg judo at the Paris Olympics on Saturday, with Mongolia’s Baasankhuu Bavuudorj taking silver.

Sweden’s Tara Babulfath earlier claimed bronze after beating Abiba Abuzhakynova of Kazakhstan.

