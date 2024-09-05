Jelly Roll performs for inmates at Oregon State Penitentiary

OREGON – Country music star and rapper Jelly Roll is giving back this week in Oregon.

He was in Portland for a concert at the Moda Center, but decided to also put on a show for the Oregon State Penitentiary.

Taking a page right out of Johnny Cash’s book.

Jelly Roll says it felt so good bringing a little light to a dark place.

He went on to say if he could inspire just one inmate, it was worth his weight in gold to stop by.

Jelly Roll says he was told this is the first time the prison has had live music in 20 years.

