Jessica Fox wins historic gold medal in C-1, Leibfarth shocks for bronze

Jessica Fox entered the women’s canoe final with the chance to become the most decorated canoe slalom athlete in Olympic history. She successfully defended her gold medal and won the C-1 race with a time of 101.06 and added to her gold medal count at the Paris Games after winning the women’s K-1 race on Saturday. It’s her sixth career Olympic medal and her third gold.

Fox was the penultimate racer after the semifinal seeds and came out slow behind Germany’s Elena Lilik’s start. She managed to find the current and made-up time in the middle portion of the race. Her finish was one for the record books she crossed the finish with a sub 100 time of 99.06, she’d have two seconds added for a touch penalty, but it was still fast enough to dethrone Lilik from the top spot. The Australian is the first athlete, male or female, to win gold medals in both C-1 and K-1 at the same Games.

FULL RESULTS

Evy Leibfarth started the finals as the lowest seed after just making the cut in the semifinals. She finished with a huge smile after a quick run that was eight seconds fast than in the semifinal run. As the first competitor she took a cautious-but-diligent approach as she worked through the troublesome gate 7 and 8 portion of the course.

The 20-year-old surprisingly never relinquished a podium spot and claimed bronze. The last medal won in a canoe slalom for the Americans was a silver by Rebecca Giddens in K-1 at the 2004 Athens Games, the same year that Leibfarth was born.

Germany’s Lilik let out a huge scream as she crossed the finish line with a time of 103.52. She had a near-perfect race with no touches that was two seconds faster than any time put forth up to that point. Only Fox’s time bested her race of a lifetime. The first-time Olympian’s performance held up for silver.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.