Jimmer Fredette misses U.S. men’s 3×3 game vs. Lithuania due to injury

The U.S. men’s 3×3 basketball team’s tough start to the Paris Olympics got even tougher on Thursday, as former BYU star Jimmer Fredette sat out Team USA’s loss against Lithuania.

Fredette first suffered the injury in Wednesday’s loss to Poland, noticeably compromised after requiring medical attention under the basket.

Turned on the Olympics & Jimmer Fredette was getting some medical attention. ð³ pic.twitter.com/IPQgvF12BH — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) July 31, 2024





Fredette was still moving gingerly during team warmups on Thursday and did not appear in game action, instead serving as a coach throughout (coaches aren’t allowed courtside in 3×3, requiring players to fill the role themselves).

The exact nature and severity of the injury are still unclear, and it remains to be seen whether Fredette will try to play in the U.S.’s second game on Thursday against reigning gold medalists Latvia.

Team USA battled without Fredette in the lineup, but Lithuania pulled away in the final minute to hand the Americans their third straight loss to start Olympic competition. It’s been a tough couple of days for a team that seemed destined for medal contention after taking home silver at last year’s FIBA World Cup, and it’s hard to imagine them digging out of this hole without Fredette.

