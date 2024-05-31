JOCO Animal Shelter to cut budget due to failure of Measure 17-117

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Josephine County Animal Shelter will be cutting its budget this summer due to the failure of Measure 17-117.

The measure was going to be a five-year local option tax to fund the shelter, but because the levy did not pass, the shelter will begin making cuts to its staff and services as early as July 1.

The capacity of the shelter will also get reduced by at least 50%, going from up to 250 animals down to 96.

Shelter manager Laura Jansen tells NBC5 News how staff is working with transfer partners to find homes for excess animals.

The pet population in Southern Oregon cannot be supported by the residents of Southern Oregon. We are way too over-populated and so those transfer partners help us take some of the excess of animals; so that we don’t have to euthanize the excess and they can find homes and resources elsewhere.

Jansen also tells us the shelter has not been able to update the dog kennels since 1978.

To adopt, donate, or volunteer to help animals in need, visit the official Shelter Friends website.

