Joel Embiid shakes off boos from French crowd: ‘I see it as love and respect’

The crowd at Stade Pierre-Mauroy has been electric throughout the basketball competition at the Paris Olympics, especially when host nation France takes the court. But there’s one player who hasn’t gotten nearly as friendly a reception: Joel Embiid, who’s been booed seemingly from the moment he stepped foot on French soil last month.

The reason? The country Embiid’s choosing to represent at these Olympics. Born in Cameroon and a naturalized citizen of both France and the United States, the former NBA MVP was eligible to play for all three national teams in Paris. But after careful deliberation, Embiid opted to play for Team USA — the place he’s lived since high school, the place he’s played his entire professional career and the place his son was born in 2020.

That decision wasn’t a popular one in France, whose fans have let the 7-footer hear it from the start of group play. Not that Embiid’s paid it much mind; in fact, he seems to be relishing it, even going so far as to egg the crowd on after a made basket against Puerto Rico on Saturday.

Joel Embiid hears the boos from the French crowd & absolutely loves it… Adorable of them to think booing the player who plays in Philadelphia is somehow going to phase him lol Let em know, Jo!





And that paled in comparison to the end of the game, when Embiid appeared to be running out the clock … only to amp up the crowd before trying a 3 from the center-court logo.

Joel âTroelâ Embiid in the final possession for Team USA vs Puerto Rico: -initially holds the ball

-French crowd boos him

-Joel encourages the crowd to boo louder

-Attempts a logo 3, and airballs it ð­ pic.twitter.com/gEpTskNNXj — BASKETBALL ON ð (@BASKETBALLonX) August 3, 2024





“I’ve always loved it,” Embiid said of being booed. “A lot of people think it’s hate; I see it as love and respect. If I wasn’t an OK basketball player, I wouldn’t receive that type of treatment. I see myself as being blessed.”

Of course, it helps when you call Philadelphia home and just played a playoff series against the Knicks in Madison Square Garden.

“I’ve seen worse,” Embiid said. “In Philly, they boo their own guys more than the opponents. I’ve played in worse environments, both Gardens [New York and Boston], so it’s nothing that I haven’t seen before.”

As for whether the treatment has led him to question his decision to play for the U.S.: not in the least.

“It was a tough decision, but it’s all about comfort level,” Embiid said. “I’ve known these guys for a long time, so I just felt more comfortable than on the other side. I always said I’m going to be where I’m wanted, and these guys wanted me.”

As for his teammates, well, they’re glad he did.

“I’m all for it, I love Joel,” Anthony Edwards said. “I just learned about that a couple of days ago. I don’t get it, but it’s OK, he’s with us. Be mad, we don’t care. He chose us over y’all.”

