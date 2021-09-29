Judge suspends Britney Spears father’s conservatorship

LOS ANGELES, Ca.- There was a major victory for Britney Spears Wednesday after a judge suspended her father as her conservator.
After 13 years of being in charge of her estate, Jamie Spears will be replaced by a court-appointed temporary conservator.
Judge Brenda Penny ruled that the suspension would take effect immediately because it “is in the best interests of Britney Spears”. All of this comes after the singer spoke out about the arrangement three months ago, calling it abusive and exploitative.
Another hearing is expected to be set before the end of the year to consider the matter of terminating the conservatorship altogether.
