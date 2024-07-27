July 27: What to watch at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Each day of the 2024 Paris Olympics, NBC Olympics will run down every sport in action, highlighting top athletes and marquee events. Every event streams live on NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, NBC.com and the NBC Sports app, and many will also air on the TV networks of NBC. Visit the schedule page for full listings.

Following Friday’s Opening Ceremony, it’s time for the first day of medal competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and several sports are in the spotlight.

In the pool, Katie Ledecky races Ariarne Titmus and Summer McIntosh in the women’s 400m freestyle, while Caeleb Dressel and the U.S. men look to three-peat in the 4x100m freestyle relay. Elsewhere, a pair of U.S. divers seek the podium in the women’s synchronized 3m springboard event, Nyjah Huston takes on a Japanese trio in men’s street skateboarding, and more.

Full breakdown of the top events and athletes to watch on Day 1 are below.

Swimming

The first night of swimming features four finals, with the headliner being Katie Ledecky‘s first attempt at another gold medal in Paris.

The women’s 400m freestyle final may be the most anticipated swimming race of these Games with the event’s last three world-record holders set to clash for gold. Australia’s Ariarne Titmus, Summer McIntosh of Canada and Ledecky — collective holders of the distance’s 28 fastest times in history — faced off at last year’s world championships. Titmus took the title, Ledecky placed second, and McIntosh finished fourth behind Kiwi Erika Fairweather.

Titmus is the defending Olympic gold medalist, while Ledecky topped the podium in Rio. McIntosh, 17, grew up with Ledecky quotes and posters on her wall and trains in Florida, less than three hours from Ledecky.

The 4x100m freestyle relay finals cap off the night.

In the men’s event, the Americans have won 10 of the last 13 golds and are favored to improve that record. Caeleb Dressel is back following an eight-month break after 2022 Worlds. He, Chris Guiliano, Jack Alexy and Hunter Armstrong all swam sub-47.8 seconds at U.S. Trials in June, and could potentially capture Team USA’s first gold of the Games.

In the women’s relay, Australia’s depth primes it for gold, while the U.S. — which has won a medal in the event at every Games in which it’s competed — hasn’t won the big prize since 2000.

Swimming Event Time (ET) How to Watch Men’s 400m Freestyle

