July 28: What to watch at the 2024 Paris Olympics

LeBron James and Team USA begin their quest for a sixth straight gold, Simone Biles returns to the Olympic stage after a withdrawal from competition in Tokyo and U.S. women’s soccer takes on Germany. Elsewhere, fencer Lee Kiefer tries to defend her historic Olympic gold, and world record-holders Leon Marchand of France and Gretchen Walsh compete in the pool.

Below, a full breakdown of the top events and athletes to watch on Day 2.

Basketball

The U.S. men tip off round-robin play with a Group C showdown against Serbia, the Rio silver medalist. Never immune to intense pressure, this extremely talented American squad seeks a fifth straight and 17th overall gold.

Collectively, Team USA boasts four NBA MVP award-winners, seven NBA champions and three NBA Finals MVP winners.

Four-time NBA MVP LeBron James, 39, returns for the first time since the 2012 London Games, while Kevin Durant, the U.S.’s all-time leading scorer in Olympic play, eyes a record fourth men’s basketball gold. Two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry makes his Olympic debut at age 36.

A familiar foe challenges the U.S. in three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. Serbia is back after missing the Tokyo Games, and while The Joker’s presence makes it a medal contender, the team finished runner-up at last year’s FIBA World Cup without him.

Gymnastics

Simone Biles makes her Paris debut in the women’s qualifying round with teammates Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera.

Gymnastics’ most decorated athlete of all time, Biles has 37 global championships titles to her name including four Olympic golds, and surely would have added more in Tokyo if it weren’t for a rare finals withdrawal.

Chiles claimed team silver in Tokyo and is the 2022 world vault champion and floor silver medalist; Lee won all-around gold, team silver and bars bronze in Tokyo; Carey captured floor gold in Tokyo; and Rivera, 16, makes her Games debut.

At age 27, Biles could become the oldest women’s all-around gold medalist since 1952. Any medal makes her the oldest U.S. woman to win an Olympic gymnastics medal since 1948.

Soccer

The U.S. Olympic women’s soccer team and Germany compete in group play, each coming off 3-0 openers against Zambia and Australia, respectively.

In the matchup against Zambia, U.S. forward Mallory Swanson netted two goals and captain Lindsey Horan dished out two assists.

After the Americans won three straight golds from 2004 to 2012, the Germans took over at the 2016 Rio Games. They’re the sport’s most successful nations owning a collective 10 Olympic medals and six World Cups.

Swimming

Americans Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske are the favorites to go 1-2 in the 100m butterfly. At U.S. Trials, Walsh broke the event’s world record from 2016 and Huske became the third-fastest all-time.

The two most recent world champions, Angelina Kohler of Germany and Zhang Yufei of China, will also be in the mix.

Leon Marchand of France looks to put on a masterclass in the 400m individual medley. The 22-year-old took down Michael Phelps final-standing individual world record by 1.34 seconds at 2023 Worlds, beating the rest of the field by more than four seconds, and he’s trained by Phelps’ former coach Bob Bowman.

Americans Carson Foster and Chase Kalisz aren’t likely to be near Marchand but have great odds to find the podium.

At 2023 Worlds, China’s Qin Haiyang swept the individual breaststroke events. His quest two double in Paris begins with the 100m. Reigning world champion Nic Fink vies for his first-ever Olympic medal.

