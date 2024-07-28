July 29: What to watch at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Each day of the 2024 Paris Olympics, NBC Olympics will run down all sports in action, highlighting major athletes and marquee events. Every event streams live on NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, NBC.com and the NBC Sports app, and many will also air on the TV networks of NBC. Visit the schedule page for full listings.

It’s a jam-packed day with multiple Americans in action and vying for medals.

Frederick Richard and the U.S. men’s gymnastics team compete in the men’s team final, American foilists lunge for men’s individual gold, Nyjah Huston takes on a Japanese trio in men’s street skateboarding, and swimmers Katie Grimes and Ryan Murphy shoot for historic feats.

Elsewhere, the U.S. women’s basketball team faces Japan in its opener, a rematch of the Tokyo final, and tennis legends Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal square off early in a first-rate second-round match.

Below, a full breakdown of the top events and athletes to watch on Day 3.

Swimming

Americans Katie Grimes, Ryan Murphy and Lilly King look to add to Team USA’s medal count in swimming, which on Sunday stood at seven.

Grimes, 18, kicks off a historic pool-open water double attempt with the 400m individual medley. The Tokyo Games’ youngest U.S. Olympian, Grimes finished runner-up in this event at 2023 Worlds, four seconds behind Summer McIntosh of Canada, who’s the world record-holder and heavy favorite in Paris.

No woman has ever won a medal both in the pool and in open water at the Olympics in their career. The 10km open water event takes place Aug. 8.

Unlike the women’s 400m IM, the men’s 100m backstroke is expected to be a tight race between the respective 2023 and 2022 world champions: Murphy, gold medalist from Rio, and Italy’s Thomas Ceccon, the current world record-holder. Murphy edged Ceccon at 2023 Worlds by five-hundredths of a second and is attempting to become the first to win six individual backstroke medals.

In previous rounds in Paris, Murphy placed fourth in the heats and fifth in the semis, while Ceccon finished 12th and second.

King, likely competing at her last Games, is the 100m breaststroke world record-holder and 2016 gold medalist. She finished fourth at both 2022 and 2023 Worlds. No swimmer has ever won this event twice, and the event’s 2023 world champion is currently sidelined, but China’s Tang Qianting is the favorite after knocking on the door of King’s world record this April.

In the 200m freestyles, Romaninan teenager David Popovici is the men’s favorite, while Aussies Mollie O’Callaghan and Ariarne Titmus are set to clash on the women’s side.

Swimming Event Time (ET) How to Watch Women’s 400m Individual Medley

