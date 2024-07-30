July 30: What to watch at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Each day of the 2024 Paris Olympics, NBC Olympics will run down all sports in action, highlighting major athletes and marquee events. Every event streams live on NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, NBC.com and the NBC Sports app, and many will also air on the TV networks of NBC. Visit the schedule page for full listings.

The U.S. women’s gymnastics team looks to reclaim its spot atop the team event podium, 3×3 basketball competition tips off in Place de la Concorde, and U.S. women’s rugby battles for its first-ever medal.

Elsewhere, swimmers Regan Smith and Kaylee McKeown headline a backstroke showdown, and far away in Tahiti, men’s surfing finals are set to go down.

Below, a full breakdown of the top events and athletes to watch on Day 4.

Gymnastics

Led by Simone Biles, the U.S. women’s gymnastics team competes together in search of redemption after a silver in Tokyo.

Three returning Olympians join Biles in Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee and Jade Carey, while 16-year-old Hezly Rivera makes her debut.

In Sunday’s qualification, Biles wore a bandage on her lower left leg, and Carey fought an illness, but it didn’t seem to impact the talented squad.

Biles topped the vault and floor exercise with scores of 15.300 and 14.600, respectively. Not far behind on vault were Carey and Chiles, third (14.433) and fourth (14.216), while Chiles was also third (13.866) on floor.

She also ranked second (14.733) behind China’s Zhou Yaqin (14.866) in balance beam, with Lee in fourth (14.033), and seeded ninth (14.433) in uneven bars behind Lee in third (14.866) and Algeria’s Kaylia Nemour in first (15.600).

This team is the first in Olympic history to roster two all-around gold medalists in Biles and Lee, who won that event in Rio and Tokyo, and the oldest U.S. women’s team at the Games since 1952, averaging 22.2 in age.

Together, the five share a mindboggling 55 global championship medals.

A win would give the U.S. its fourth women’s team gold and ninth consecutive medal, dating back to 1992.

Brazil, led by Tokyo all-around silver medalist Rebeca Andrade, will challenge, as will China, France and Italy.

