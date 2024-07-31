July 31: What to watch at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Each day of the 2024 Paris Olympics, NBC Olympics will run down all sports in action, highlighting major athletes and marquee events. Every event streams live on NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, NBC.com and the NBC Sports app, and many will also air on the TV networks of NBC. Visit the schedule page for full listings.

Five-time world BMX freestyle champion Hannah Roberts looks to improve on her silver from Tokyo, the U.S. men’s basketball team seeks to avoid another close one with South Sudan, and the USWNT takes on Australia in a rematch of Tokyo’s bronze medal match.

Elsewhere, the men’s all-around gymnastics final featuring Daiki Hashimoto of Japan and American Frederick Richard. And in the pool, Katie Ledecky competes in one of her strongest events, while host-nation favorite Leon Marchard attempts to add medals in the 200m butterfly and breaststroke.

Below, a full breakdown of the top events and athletes to watch on Day 5.

Gymnastics

Daiki Hashimoto of Japan headlines the men’s all-around final, and it’s his to lose as the event’s reigning two-time world champion and defending gold medalist from Tokyo, where he competed at just 19 years old.

His biggest challenger? Zhang Boheng of China, who beat Hashimoto by 0.017 points at 2021 Worlds. Zhang struggled with injuries this year but appears in top form after ranking first (88.597) in qualifying on Saturday.

Hashimoto’s teammate Shinnosuke Oka, competing in his first senior-level global meet, placed second (86.865) behind Zhang.

The Americans have contenders in Frederick Richard and Paul Juda, fresh off a bronze in the team event. They were 10th (83.498) and 13th (82.865) in qualifying, respectively. Missing is reigning national champion Brody Malone who didn’t qualify.

The U.S. has not won a men’s all-around medal since Danell Leyva‘s bronze at the 2012 London Games.

