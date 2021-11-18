Jury enters day three of deliberations in trial of Kyle Rittenhouse

KENOSHA, Wis. (NBC) – Thursday morning, all eyes are on the jury in Kenosha as the country awaits a verdict in the Rittenhouse trial.

Most of day two focused on video footage. Jurors wanted to re-examine the violent moments caught on camera when Rittenhouse shot three people, killing two, including 26-year-old Anthony Huber.

NBC News spoke with Huber’s great aunt outside the courthouse. They asked, “If you had a chance to speak to Kyle what would you tell him?”

Susan Hughes replied, “I can’t put it in words. When he gave his testimony I didn’t see a glimmer of remorse. I saw someone who got caught. That’s scary to me.”

The Rittenhouse family is still hopeful he’ll be acquitted and get the chance to move on with his life.

NBC’s Tom Llamas asked Rittenhouse family spokesperson David Hancock: “Has he ever looked back maybe had some self-reflection and thought to himself, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t have come to Kenosha that night?’”

Hancock said, “Yes, absolutely. And he would not come to Kenosha again.”

Late Wednesday, the jury spent 45 minutes pouring over video footage inside the courtroom. One of the videos, in particular, is now at the center of the defense’s motion to declare a mistrial, accusing the prosecution of intentional misconduct and withholding evidence.

The dispute is over a copy of drone video shown at trial. The defense said they initially received a compressed video file and didn’t get the higher-quality version until two days before closing arguments.

The prosecution said there was no ill-intent and that the video was compressed when it was transferred, unbeknownst to either side.

Assistant District Attorney James Krause said, “We did not alter the file. None of us know how to alter the file.”

Judge Schroeder did not immediately rule on the defense’s request. But the back and forth was matching some of the tension outside the courthouse.

A fight outside ended with two arrests.

Police are arresting some protesters after a long skirmish outside the court house.

An unidentified was man pinned by police and arrested after getting into an altercation with another protester.