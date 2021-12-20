Kaillie Humphries earns double bobsled bronze in Altenberg

Two days, two medals.

On Saturday, Team USA’s Kaillie Humphries sped to a third-place finish in women’s monobob with a time of 2:00:15. Teamed with Sylvia Hoffman for the two-woman race the next morning, Humphries nabbed third once again with a total time of 1:54:92.

Following this season’s third and final race in Altenberg, Germany – the fifth of eight stops during the 2021-22 Bobsled World Cup series – Humphries stands firmly in fourth place overall in both disciplines. A two-time gold medalist for Canada in the two-woman event at the 2010 and 2014 Games (and bronze medalist at PyeongChang 2018), she now represents the United States – and is a hot medal favorite for the upcoming Olympics in February. Humphries won the women’s monobob during her previous Altenberg race earlier this December, just two days after gaining United States citizenship.

Meanwhile, Humphries’ compatriot Elana Taylor Meyers, a three-time Olympic medalist, saw mixed results this weekend. She suffered her weakest monobob result of the season, finishing 12th on Saturday and losing her lead in the overall standings. Then she, along with teammate Lauren Gibbs, narrowly missed the podium in the two-woman race on Sunday, finishing just 0.05 seconds shy of Humphries’ time. Meyers Taylor has racked up three gold medals in monobob across this season’s five World Cup races.

For the remainder of the World Cup and through the 2022 Winter Olympics, Canada and Germany pose the biggest threats to the Americans. Canadian Cynthia Appiah now leads the Women’s Monobob World Series, just ahead of Germany’s Laura Nolte. Nolte heads the two-woman overall standings, with fellow Germans Kim Kalicki (and teammate Lisa Buckwitz) and Jamanka Mariama (and teammate Alexandra Burghardt) rounding out the top three, respectively.

