Katie Ledecky and Nick Mead named Tram USA flag bearers for the Closing Ceremony

If the Olympics must end, at least Katie Ledecky and Nick Mead can lead us to the finish line.

Fourteen-time Olympic medalist Ledecky and Olympic rowing gold medalist Mead were named the flag bearers for Team USA at the Closing Ceremony.

CLOSING U.S. OUT ðºð¸ 14x Olympic medalist @katieledecky and Olympic gold medalist Nick Mead will lead Team USA as flag bearers at the Closing Ceremony!#ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/fzpCdSIgoN — Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 8, 2024





At these Olympics, Ledecky earned her ninth gold medal, giving her the most gold of any American woman, in any sport, passing Jenny Thompson.

Ledecky is the first woman to ever win the same individual event in any sport four times in the women’s 800m.

Ledecky learned the good news from her friend and training partner, Bobby Finke.

.@katieledecky answers the call ð«¡ The 14x Olympic medalist receives the news from @Robert_Finke that sheâll be one of Team USAâs flag bearers at the Closing Ceremony. ðºð¸#ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/bvTYp1eHxv — Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 8, 2024





Two-time Olympian Mead was a member of the men’s four rowing team that won gold earlier in these Games.

The team of Mead, Liam Corrigan, Michael Grady and Justin Best won the first gold in the men’s four in 64 years. The medal also marked the first U.S. medal in a rowing event since 2016.

The gold is Mead’s first Olympic medal.

Nick Mead made history as a member of the first U.S. men’s four rowing team to win Olympic gold since 1960. Now, he’ll make even more history as the first rower to lead Team USA as one of our flag bearers at the Closing Ceremony. ðºð¸#ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/4cBLXz4s6T — Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 8, 2024





