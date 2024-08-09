Katie Ledecky watches ‘land sport’ and good friend Albane Valenzuela at Olympic women’s golf

Standing on the range, warming up for her third round at the Olympic women’s golf event, Albane Valenzuela sprinted toward the gallery. There to greet her was a fellow Stanford Cardinal — one with 14 Olympic medals.

Swimming legend Katie Ledecky was at Le Golf National on Friday to watch her Swiss friend, whom she first met at the 2016 Rio Games.

“She is the main reason I came out, but I also met Nelly Korda on the way in today and I know she came to the swimming last week and cheered me on,” Ledecky said. “I have some Czech background as well (Korda’s parents are Czech); my grandfather is Czech.”

You won’t find Ledecky often on a golf course, certainly not when she’s competing.

“When I am still swimming, I try to stay away from land sports,” she said. “I feel like golf is a pretty safe one, though. A lot of my swimming teammates play golf year-round.”

With her competitions complete — in which she won 2 golds, one silver and one bronze — Ledecky has taken in a few other sports. She watched the U.S. women’s basketball team play a few nights ago and then watched the men rally to win a thriller over Serbia in Thursday’s basketball semifinals.

“That was incredible,” Ledecky said.

“This is my first Olympics where I’ve got to go to other sports. It’s been a whirlwind few days, but since I am done competing, I don’t mind the lack of sleep and the walking and travelling to all the events.”

Ledeky’s Olympic duties aren’t done, however. She will be a flag bearer Sunday’s Closing Ceremony. And then maybe, one day, golf?

“At some point I’ll pick up a club and learn,” she said. “I’ll have to rely on Albane for that.”

