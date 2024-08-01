Katie Ledecky wins 13th medal, becomes most decorated female swimmer ever with relay silver

In the latest mark of her all-time greatness in the swimming pool, Katie Ledecky can now officially call herself the most decorated female Olympic swimmer of all time.

Ledecky won silver as part of the U.S. 4x200m freestyle relay team for her 13th career Olympic medal. No woman in history has as many.

Ledecky, along with teammates Claire Weinstein, Paige Madden and Erin Gemmell, finished second in the relay behind Australian team of Mollie O’Callaghan, Lani Pallister, Brianna Throssell and Arianre Titmus who took gold in a time of 7:38.08.

The 13th medal broke a four-way tie Ledecky held with Americans Jenny Thompson and Dara Torres, along with Australia’s Emma McKeon.

Of Ledecky’s 13 medals, eight are gold, a record she shares with Thompson since winning the 1500m freestyle Wednesday.

The 27-year-old is a favorite to add an additional medal, most likely a gold, in the women’s 800m freestyle Sunday. Ledecky is the three-time defending Olympic champion in that event, though Canada’s Summer McIntosh represents a legitimate threat to that streak.

