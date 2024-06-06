Keeping pets safe from heat as temperatures are expected to pass 90 degrees

MEDFORD, Ore. — As summer approaches and temperatures rise past 90 degrees, the hot weather can have a very big impact on our furry friends.

Estrella Cervantes from SoHumane advises people to provide their pets with plenty of water and shade.

When temperatures start to hit the 80’s and 90’s, it is usually best to keep animals indoors with air conditioning.

You should also avoid walking your dogs on hot pavement by taking them out in the early morning or late afternoon.

“One of the big things with heat that we talk about, and people have heard, is how hot it gets on their paws,” said Cervantes. “I think we’ve all been burned on the stove and how much it hurt. Think about that happening on your feet; it does not feel good. So what we recommend for folks is avoid the hot temperature days, which is usually between 10am 4pm are the hottest points of the day.”

You can also use cooling products, such as body wraps, vests, and mats soaked in cool water to help keep your pets temperature down.

