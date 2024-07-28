Kelly Cheng, Sara Hughes impress in dominant U.S. win over Czechia

U.S. gold medal hopefuls Kelly Cheng/Sara Hughes began Olympic play with a straight-sets beach volleyball victory over Czechia’s Marie-Sara Stochlova/Barbora Hermannova at Eiffel Tower Stadium in Paris.

Cheng/Hughes went on a five-point run at the end of the first set to take the early lead, and the 2023 World Champions carried that momentum into the second set.

The duo utilized multiple drop shots to find gaps in the Czech defense, powering the Americans to a 21-11 second set win to take the match. Cheng/Hughes outclassed Stochlova/Hermannova across the board, living up to the high expectations placed upon them heading into the Paris Games.

