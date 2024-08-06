Kevin Durant becomes all-time leading scorer in U.S. Olympic history

Team USA’s breezy win over Brazil in the Olympic quarterfinals on Tuesday came with more than a spot in the final four. It also came with a little bit of history: With a bucket in the third quarter, Kevin Durant became the all-time leading scorer in U.S. Olympic history:





Durant passed fellow Team USA legend Lisa Leslie for the crown. At this point KD’s Olympic resume needs no introduction, but to review: Durant already has three gold medals from London, Rio and Tokyo, and was named Olympic MVP of the latter Games while dropping 20.7 points per game and breaking Carmelo Anthony’s U.S. men’s scoring record. The most versatile superstar in the NBA, 7-feet with a silky smooth jumper, comfortable on and off the ball, was always going to be an ideal fit for the international game, and Durant has never wavered in his commitment to playing for his country and competing against the very best. The Olympics are everything Durant is about as arguably our nation’s foremore True Hooper, and now he stands alone atop the mountain.

