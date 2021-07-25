Home
Keyshawn Davis opens with dominant decision win

Keyshawn Davis lands a punch to the face - Credit: Michael Madrid, USA TODAY Sports

U.S. boxer Keyshawn Davis advanced to the men’s lightweight (63kg) round of 16 with a unanimous decision win over the Netherlands’ Enrico Lacruz on Sunday.

Davis, the runner-up in the 2019 World Championships, won all three rounds on all five judges’ scorecards. One judge gave Davis 10-8 scores in the second and third rounds for a 30-25 score. 

Next up for Davis: 2016 silver medalist and 2017 world champion Sofiane Oumiha of France on Saturday.

Ginny Fuchs will compete in the women’s flyweight division in Sunday’s evening session.

 

 

