Klamath Falls City Schools are getting technology to detect guns

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath Falls City Schools is getting new technology to protect students.

It said it is getting an A.I based gun detection video analytics platform.

ZeroEyes, the creator of the platform, announced this new technology will be used in addition to the existing security cameras on K.F.C.S campuses.

This system will identify guns and send alerts to safety personnel and law enforcement within 3 to 5 seconds.

“Obviously with school shooting around America, this is an excellent tool in case somebody had a firearm outside our school. We will be able to go in a lock down before the firearm ever reached inside the building.” said, superintendent, Keith Brown.

The district serves 7 schools and they all will have this new technology installed once its tested.

ZeroEyes was founded by a group of former navy seals and technology experts.

According to the company the technology only detects guns.

It doesn’t perform facial recognition, record and store or share personal data like videos or images.