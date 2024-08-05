Korea’s An Se-Young cements herself as world’s best with Olympic badminton gold

South Korea’s An Se-Young entered the 2024 Paris Olympic Games as the favorite to take home the gold in women’s badminton singles and she has done just that.

The defending world champion defeated China’s He Bing Jiao in consecutive games, 21-13 21-16. The match was never close as An cemented herself as the best in the world by following up her world championship win with the ultimate prize.

After An dominated the first game, the second game was tied at 11 before the South Korean went on a 10-5 run to close things out.

The win gives South Korea its first badminton gold in Paris and the country’s 10th of these Olympic Games so far. It is the first gold for South Korea in women’s badminton singles since Bang Soo-Hyun took home the gold in Atlanta 1996.

No bronze medal match was contested as Carolina Marin (ESP) was forced to retire following an injury, giving Gregoria Mariska Tunjung the bronze and Indonesia its first medal of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

MATCH STATS

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.