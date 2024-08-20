Kroger suing Federal Trade Commission over Albertsons merger

(CNN) – One of the country’s largest supermarket chains is suing the federal government after it blocked a proposed merger with one of the chain’s biggest rivals.

Kroger was attempting to buy Albertsons for $25 billion. The proposal was considered one of the biggest supermarket mergers in history.

But the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) blocked it from moving forward.

Kroger’s suit filed on Monday is challenging the agency’s authority.

It comes after the Supreme Court weakened the power of regulatory agencies in a ruling in June.

Analysts say if Kroger wins its case, it could impact future merger challenges.

So far, no comment from the FTC.

