LeBron after third gold medal: ‘I can’t see myself playing in L.A.’ in 2028

Lebron James, who helped the United States defeat France in the men’s basketball gold medal game on Saturday, said he could not imagine himself playing at the next Summer Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.

Asked if he would contemplate playing in the next Olympics on U.S. soil, the 39-year-old said: “No, I can’t see myself playing in L.A., but I also didn’t see myself playing in Paris.”

“Four years from now, no, I can’t see myself [playing at the Olympics].”

James, the L.A. Lakers star who is often regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of basketball, had 14 points, six rebounds, 10 assists and two steals against France.

The Olympic title in Paris is James’ third.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.