LeBron James selected as one of Team USA’s flag bearers for Opening Ceremony

LeBron James will be one of the two U.S. flag bearers at the Paris Olympic Opening Ceremony on Friday, the first Opening Ceremony to be held outside of a stadium.

James, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, is the first male basketball player to be a U.S. Opening Ceremony flag bearer.

Tennis star Coco Gauff was selected as the female flag bearer for the U.S.

“It’s an incredible honor to represent the United States on this global stage, especially in a moment that can bring the whole world together,” James said in a press release. “For a kid from Akron, this responsibility means everything to not only myself, but to my family, all the kids in my hometown, my teammates, fellow Olympians and so many people across the country with big aspirations. Sports have the power to bring us all together, and I’m proud to be a part of this important moment.”





U.S. Opening Ceremony flag bearers are selected by voting from fellow American Olympic athletes across sports. James was nominated on behalf of the men’s basketball team by Stephen Curry.

“I think LeBron’s entire career, on and off the court, speaks for itself as him being worthy of that honor,” Curry said.

The Opening Ceremony airs live on NBC and Peacock on Friday at noon ET. Coverage will be hosted by Mike Tirico, Kelly Clarkson and Peyton Manning.

The ceremony will include a parade of boats carrying the athletes over the Seine River, passing iconic landmarks. The route ends across from the Eiffel Tower at the Trocadero, where the final elements of protocol and final shows will take place.

James, 39, will compete at the Olympics for the first time since winning his second gold medal at the 2012 London Games.

He will tie the U.S. men’s basketball record of four Olympic appearances, become the oldest U.S. Olympic men’s basketball player in history and can become the oldest Olympic men’s basketball medalist from any nation.

The U.S. men open group play against Serbia on Sunday in Lille.

Starting with the Tokyo Games, nations have been encouraged to select one male and one female Opening Ceremony flag bearer. Previously, nations traditionally had one flag bearer.

The U.S. flag bearers at the Tokyo Opening Ceremony were basketball player Sue Bird, who won her fifth gold at those Games, and baseball player Eddy Alvarez, who also competed in short track speed skating at the 2014 Winter Games.

Frequently asked questions

How are flag bearers chosen?

Each country’s NOC is responsible for selecting its flag bearer, however sometimes the flag bearers are chosen by the athletes. The decision can involve various criteria and often reflects the athlete’s contributions, achievements, and representation of the country.

What does a flag bearer symbolize?

The flag bearer represents their country and its values, showcasing national pride and unity on the global stage. Typically, the flag bearer is an athlete who has demonstrated exceptional skill, dedication, and sportsmanship. They symbolize the pinnacle of achievement and hard work in their sport.

How many NBA players have been flag bearers at the Opening Ceremony?

The following NBA players have led their respective countries into the Olympic stadium:

Paris 2024: LeBron James (USA), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece)

(USA), (Greece) Tokyo 2020: Rui Hachimura (Japan), Patty Mills (Australia)

(Japan), (Australia) Rio 2016: Luis Scola (Argentina)

(Argentina) London 2012: Pau Gasol (Spain), Yi Jianlian (China), Andrei Kirilenko (Russia)

(Spain), (China), (Russia) Beijing 2008: Manu Ginobil i (Argentina), Yao Ming (China), Dirk Nowitzk i (Germany)

i (Argentina), (China), i (Germany) Athens 2004: Yao Ming (China)

How many Olympic medals does LeBron James have?

James has earned three medals in his accomplished Olympic career. He took home bronze as part of the 2004 Olympic team in Athens, then won back-to-back golds as part of the Redeem Team in 2008 and then in London in 2012. He was not part of Team USA in 2016 or 2020, but returns to Paris for a record-tying fourth Olympic appearance at age 39.

What are LeBron James’ Olympic stats?

Statistically, LeBron’s best Olympics came back in 2008, when he averaged 15.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists on a whopping 60.2% from the field. For his Olympic career, he’s averaging 11.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists. His full Olympic resume is below:

2004 2008 2012 Career MPG 11.5 24.8 24.9 20.4 PPG 5.4 15.5 13.3 11.4 RPG 1.0 5.3 5.6 4.0 APG 1.6 3.8 5.6 3.7 SPG 0.8 2.4 1.4 1.5 BPG 0.0 1.0 0.3 0.4 TO/G 1.1 2.1 1.0 1.4 FG% 59.4 60.2 60.3 60.1 3P% 30.0 46.4 30.0 37.9 FT% 100.0 45.8 75.0 59.5

How many men have served as flag bearers for the U.S. at the Summer Games?

James becomes the 19th American man to serve as flag bearer for the U.S. in the Opening Ceremony of the Summer Olympics. The full list is below:

Paris 2024: LeBron James (basketball)

(basketball) Tokyo 2020: Eddy Alvarez (baseball)

(baseball) Rio 2016: Michael Phelps (swimming)

(swimming) Beijing 2008: Lopez Lomong (athletics)

(athletics) Sydney 2000: Cliff Meidl (canoeing)

(canoeing) Atlanta 1996: Bruce Baumgartner (wrestling)

(wrestling) Los Angeles 1984: Ed Burke (athletics)

(athletics) Montreal 1976: Gary Hall (swimming)

(swimming) Tokyo 1964: Parry O’Brien (athletics)

(athletics) Rome 1960: Rafer Johnson (athletics)

(athletics) Melbourne 1956: Norman Armitage (fencing)

(fencing) London 1948: Ralph Craig (athletics)

(athletics) Berlin 1936: Al Jochim (gymnastics)

(gymnastics) Los Angeles 1932: Morgan Taylor (athletics)

(athletics) Amsterdam 1928: Bud Houser (athletics)

(athletics) Paris 1924: Pat McDonald (athletics)

(athletics) Antwerp 1920: Pat McDonald (athletics)

(athletics) Stockholm 1912: George Bonhag (athletics)

(athletics) London 1908: Ralph Rose (athletics, tug of war)

