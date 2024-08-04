Legendary Jamaican sprinters Fraser-Pryce, Jackson withdraw from key events at Paris Olympics

At the Paris Olympics, the decorated Jamaican sprinting trio of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah have not once hit the track.

Between them, the three women have claimed an astounding 19 Olympic medals, including a clean sweep of the podium in the women’s 100m at the Tokyo Games. Jamaica also won gold in the 4x100m relay, with those three all competing.

Entering Paris, Jamaican dominance was prominent — and peaking.

Elaine Thompson-Herah

The first domino to fall was Thompson-Herah, who announced in late June that she’d have to miss this summer’s Olympics due to an Achilles tendon injury sustained during the New York Grand Prix. After winning 100m and 200m gold in both Rio and Tokyo, losing Thompson-Herah served as a preliminary — and major — setback for Team Jamaica.

But the Jamaican squad still entered Paris with the iconic Fraser-Pryce and reigning world champion Jackson leading the charge.

SEE MORE: Elaine Thompson-Herah to miss Jamaican trials, Paris Olympics

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Fraser-Pryce, 37, was slated to run in Saturday’s highly anticipated women’s 100m semifinal — and if she advanced, in the final. The eight-time Olympic medalist had already announced that she planned to retire post-Paris, so her last individual Olympic race loomed as a potential major moment in her epic career.

But just an hour before race time, news came that Fraser-Pryce was pulling out, listed as a scratch on the starting line. Lane 5 — her scheduled lane — remained empty at Stade de France as Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia took the mantle of world’s fastest woman with the 100m title, eclipsing Sha’Carri Richardson and a field that included just one Jamaican: 19-year-old Tia Clayton, who finished seventh.

No explicit reason was given for Fraser-Pryce’s absence. She then shared the following post late Saturday night on her Instagram.





“It is difficult for me to find the words to describe the depth of my disappointment,” Fraser-Pryce wrote, adding sincere thank-yous to her fans and country.

Shericka Jackson

Last week, Jackson announced that she was withdrawing from the 100m in Paris to “protect my body.” This came as Jackson’s health was in question after pulling up in a July race in Hungary. Jackson declared that she wanted to focus solely on the 200m, which began Sunday with preliminary heats.

But as Sunday’s competition launched, so did another big-ticket news item: Jackson was pulling out of the 200m, too. No immediate reason was given. Jackson’s absence in the 200m provides a significant boost to American Gabby Thomas, who took 200m bronze in Tokyo and entered these Olympics as the 2024 world leader with a time of 21.78 seconds.

The absences of Thompson-Herah, Fraser-Pryce and Jackson means that none of those three will compete in any individual events in Paris. But Fraser-Pryce and Jackson are still both eligible to compete in the women’s 4x100m relay, which begins on Thursday at 5:10 a.m. ET.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.