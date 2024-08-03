Legendary status: U.S. shot putter Ryan Crouser wins unprecedented third gold medal

It’s become a quadrennial tradition to say it: Ryan Crouser has won shot put gold.

Already among the all-time great Olympians, Crouser now enters a category of his own. The 31-year-old American is the first shot putter ever — man or woman — to win three gold medals.

After winning gold at both the Rio and Tokyo Olympics, Crouser clinched gold No. 3 on Saturday in Paris with a throw of 22.90m.

U.S. teammate Joe Kovacs claimed his third consecutive Olympic silver medal with a clutch 22.15m toss on his sixth attempt through torrential rain at Stade de France. Just behind him, Jamaican Rajindra Campbell became the first person – man or woman – in his nation’s history to earn a shot put medal of any kind, taking the bronze.

This night was all about Crouser, however, from start to finish. What makes Crouser’s historic accomplishment even more exceptional are the brutal injuries and health issues he’s trudged through. He won the 2023 World Championships despite having two blood clots in his left leg, risking it all to make the cross-Atlantic flight to Budapest with the clots.

Then in 2024, he underwent two brutal procedures — one on his elbow, one on his pectoral, which he hurt while bench pressing. Those put his status for Paris in doubt, but Crouser rallied.

“You’re dealing with a lot of self-doubt,” he said before the Olympics. “I would try and throw, wouldn’t be able to, and then I’d have to spend a week rehabbing.

At the back of your mind, it’s like, ‘Man, at 31, am I ever going to get past this?’

In spite of all that, Crouser is an Olympic champion again.

He was born into a family of throwers. His father, Mitch, was a discus alternate on the 1984 U.S. Olympic team. His cousin, Sam, competed at the Rio Olympics as a javelin thrower. Now, this son of throwing is a unparalleled icon of the sport. World record, three Olympic golds, a technique (the “Crouser slide”) named for him — Crouser is shot put’s all-time great.

Joining Crouser on the podium is his longtime U.S. teammate Kovacs, who took silver in both Rio and Tokyo. Kovacs is now an Olympic silver medalist for the third time. Competing during Crouser’s prime, his timing hasn’t been ideal. But the 35-year-old’s résumé now features two world titles (2015, 2019) and three Olympic silvers.

But on Saturday, as has been the case after three consecutive Olympic finals, Kovacs stands just below Crouser on the podium. Crouser, not Kovacs, is the man of the moment.

It’s routine, near automatic, to declare Crouser a gold medal-winner. And that’s why it’s so astonishing.

