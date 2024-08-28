LEGO on track to be more sustainable by 2032

(CNN) – LEGO is making a big push into sustainability.

The toy maker says 22% of the raw materials it uses to make its LEGO bricks are from renewable and recycled sources.

So far this year, 30% of all the resin purchased was certified mass balance.

That means the plastics are a mix of virgin fossil fuels and renewable or recycled sources, like used cooking oil or plant oil.

This is a huge jump from 2023 when just 18% was certified mass balance.

LEGO is hoping to make all its products from more sustainable materials by 2032.

