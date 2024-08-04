Leon Marchand talks ‘crazy’ comparisons to Phelps, Spitz

Greatness has found Leon Marchand, but the young French swimmer is still trying to comprehend his Olympics.

Truly, there’s no guarantee he will comprehend it in his lifetime — winning four gold medals at an Olympics on home soil.

And if the Toulouse-born 22-year-old comes to terms with that, he’s also got to sort out being mentioned in the same breath as Michael Phelps and Mark Spitz. Coach Bob Bowman, Marchand’s coach and Phelps’ former coach, has described Marchand’s Olympics as perfect.

“That’s crazy. Those guys are legends. Legends of their own sport,” Marchand said, via Reuters. “It’s just crazy to be compared to those guys. I don’t think I realize from now. Maybe I will in a few days.”

He was still a teenager at his first Olympics, where he finished between sixth and 18th in his four events. Now he’s won gold in the 400 Individual Medley, the 200 butterfly, the 200 breaststroke, and the 200 Individual Medley.

Marchand described his week as “perfect,” and noted that his goal before the Games was to win a single gold medal.

“Now I need this time to think about what I just did, for sure,” Marchand said. “So I need a vacation.”

Marchand knows well how difficult it will be to come near the careers of Phelps and Spitz. Phelps was freshly 19 when he won his first Olympic gold medals, and went on to set 39 world records. Twenty-nine of those were individual records. Spitz had 10 world records at age 18 when he won a pair of team golds at the 1968 Olympics.

What he does have is arguable at-worst a signifiant ownership share in an entire Games. There’s plenty of time for more heroes to emerge, but right now these Olympics have been headlined by Simone and Leon.

The GOAT discussions can wait — Marchand is rightfully bewildered by what he’s done in Paris.

