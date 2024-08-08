Letsile Tebogo stuns American trio for 200m Olympic gold in Paris

21-year-old Letsile Tebogo of Botswana pulled off the shocker of the Olympics in the men’s 200m final, claiming gold with an electrifying victory in 19.46 seconds.

Americans Kenny Bednarek, Noah Lyles and Erriyon Knighton finished 2-3-4, matching their result at the Tokyo Olympics.

Bednarek, who finished in 19.62 seconds, is now a two-time Olympic silver medalist in the 200m. Lyles – who entered as a massive favorite for gold – has claimed bronze for the second time. Lyles’ time of 19.70 seconds is nearly a full 0.40 seconds below his personal best of 19.31.

Letsile Tebogo edged Bednarek and Lyles for Botswana’s first-ever gold medal in the men’s 200m. JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

For Lyles, the defeat in his signature event means he’ll fall short of his goal to become the first American man since Carl Lewis in 1984 to complete the 100m-200m Olympic double. Only nine men in history have achieved that feat, and the number will stay there until at least 2028.

Lyles fell to the ground seconds after crossing the finish line and needed to be helped off the track with medical assistance. It was revealed on the air minutes later that he had been diagnosed with COVID prior to the competition but elected to compete regardless. Lyles was seen wearing a mask prior to taking the track.

When Bednarek booked his spot on the U.S. Olympic team in June, he teased his Paris goals in his post-race interview.

“I’m gonna get him next time,” Bednarek said, staring Lyles down as he spoke.

On Thursday in Paris, Bednarek did just that, eclipsing his U.S. teammate by .08 seconds for silver.

With this gold medal, the young Botswanan Tebogo has elevated himself to the elite level of his sport. His time of 19.46 seconds sets an African record in the 200m, and the gold is his nation’s first in the event.

