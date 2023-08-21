Level 1 & 2 evacuations issued in Jackson Co. for Heppsie Mountain Fire

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is issuing multiple evacuations for the Heppsie Mountain Fire.

Level 2 ‘Be Set’ evacuation is in effect for 8191 S Fork of Little Butte Creek Rd to Latgawa Camp, Eagle Point.

A Level 2 evacuation means to ‘BE SET’ as there is significant danger in your area – be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

Also, Level 1 ‘Be Ready’ evacuations for those living in South Fork Little Butte Creek, Eagle Point.

Level 1 ‘BE READY’ means an evacuation is possible.

Make plans and prepare to evacuate. Gather necessary supplies for health, safety, and identification.

This is in response to the Heppsie Mountain Fire located south of Highway 140 and southeast of Lakecreek.

In a Facebook post on Sunday morning, ODF Southwest said numerous engines are on the scene, including a Type 2 helicopter and a Type 1 helicopter.

According to ODF, the fire is 7-to-10 acres in size and firefighters continue to make good progress by building lines around the fire.

For the latest on evacuations in your area visit RVEM.org.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.