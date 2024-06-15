Local elks lodge holds celebration for 116th Flag Day

ASHLAND, Ore. – Local organization Ashland Elks Lodge #944 celebrated the 116th Flag Day on June 14.

It commemorated the holiday with its Officers and Members of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE).

With a one-hour program at noon, the organization along with members of the public were at the Ashland Plaza to honor our country’s flag and celebrate the anniversary of its birth.

The BPOE is the first and only fraternal body to require formal observance of Flag Day.

Its mission is to introduce the principles of charity, justice, brotherly love and fidelity.

NBC5 News spoke with Ashland Elks Lodge’s trustee Christina Dunlap, who says it’s always a treat to bring the community together on this special occasion.

“So you drive into Ashland on Flag Day and you know something is going on because the flags are out,” said Dunlap. “And then we obviously have our mayor; we invite our mayor every year. And they have made a proclamation to let us celebrate here on the plaza.”

In 1908, the Elks’ Grand Lodge provided for the annual nationwide celebration.

It later became a national observance when President Truman, who was an Elks member himself, signed an act of congress in 1949.

