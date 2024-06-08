Medford musician performs with band at Britt Festival on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — An award winning Medford musician is performing at Britt Festival Saturday evening.

Vocalist and composer, Garrett Bond is returning to the Rogue Valley to help kick off the event with its very first show of the summer.

Bond will be performing as a backup singer for the band Pink Martini.

It was the group that originally inspired him to become a musician at the age of 12.

In the summer of 2021, Bond crossed paths with Thomas Lauderdale, the bandleader of Pink Martini.

Ever since then, they have developed an incredibly close relationship.

“It’s one of the things I think I love the most about Thomas; is his willingness to bring people. It’s not this elitist, exclusive thing,” said Bond. “Pink Martini’s like ‘Yeah come perform with us; come sing. Oh you’re from this area? That’s so cool; yeah let’s do that.’ And then it’s fostered this incredible relationship that’s lasted two and a half, three years. And so every time we come down here, or whenever he needs an extra ringer. And I’m there.”

Bond last performed at the Britt two summers ago.

Visit the official Britt Festival website for ticket information.

