Local program succeeds in preventing 23 clients from becoming homeless

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local program has successfully prevented 23 clients from becoming homeless.

The homeless prevention program started a year ago at the Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Southern Oregon (CCCS).

It was funded by the Medford City Council’s Community Initiative Fund (CCIF) through a $35,000 grant to aid individuals at risk of financial distress leading to homelessness.

The program allows individuals to engage one-on-one for credit counseling as well as additional financial education.

NBC5 News spoke with CCCS’s CEO Bill Ihle, who expressed his gratitude for the grant.

“I really want to thank the mayor. Mayor Sparacino and the city council for their leadership on this,” said Ihle. “They spent a lot of tax dollars and a lot of time on this area.”

Mayor Sparacino also had something to say about the financing behind the project.

“And to me that’s an excellent return on investment,” said Mayor Sparacino. “When you prevent somebody on the front end from something that we’d have to expend significant amounts of resources on the back end.”

Ihle says if we can prevent homelessness, it will save the city as well as the trauma on homeless families.

To learn more about the credit counseling service, visit CCCS’s official website.

